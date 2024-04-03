NSE will introduce four indices from April 8 in both the cash and derivatives segments.

These include Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.

Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap Index consists of 10 companies and is based on free float market capitalisation method. The indices have a base date of April 01, 2005 and a base value of 1000.

Also read: NSE cuts lot sizes of 75 SME stocks

The Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 Index aims to track the performance of select large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index that represent the manufacturing theme. The weight of the stocks is based on each stock’s free-float market capitalization with overall weight to the large cap segment fixed at 50 per cent, mid cap segment fixed at 30 per cent and small cap segment fixed at 20 per cent.

The Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 Index aims to track the performance of select large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index that represent the infrastructure theme. The weight of the stocks is based on each stock’s free-float market capitalization with overall weight to the large cap segment fixed at 50 per cent, mid cap segment fixed at 30 per cent and small cap segment fixed at 20 per cent.

Also read: NSE crosses nine crore unique investors mark

The Nifty MidSmall Healthcare index will track the performance of midcap and small cap stocks belonging to healthcare sector. Index includes upto 30 stocks. Stock weights are based on free-float market capitalization.