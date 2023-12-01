Target: ₹1,900

CMP: ₹1,739.80

Our channel checks show occupancy levels of PVR Inox have been well below par in October and November 2023 despite the movie Tiger 3 reporting net box office (BO) of ₹270 crore, as no other large Hindi or regional film has done well. Occupancy levels have been closer to 20 per cent (Oct/Nov’23), which is a mere 60 per cent recovery vs pre-Covid levels.

Further, concerns about Hollywood persists too, as the Writer’s Association strike has dragged supply and flow of updated content.

Exhibitors break-even (EBITDA level) at around 18-19 per cent occupancy levels and such a performance will negatively affect profitability in Q3FY24; concerns also linger over Hindi films, as other key Hindi movies, such as Mission Raniganj, Yaariyan 2 and Ganapath Part 1 have reported lifetime boxoffice collection of a mere ₹32 crore, ₹3 crore and ₹13 crore, respectively.

Ad revenue has been a silver lining, as recovery has been about 90-95 per cent vs pre-Covid (75 per cent recovery on per screen basis) in Q3-FY24, led by the positive impact of the festival season; however, momentum may not continue in the near term, due to poor content across genres.