The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange will conduct two special live trading sessions on Saturday (March 2). The first session will begin at 9:15 am and end at 10 am while the second session will begin at 11:30 am and close at 12:30 pm.

As the market regulator SEBI wants market intermediaries such as exchanges, clearing houses and depository participants to ensure a smooth switch to a business continuity plan at disaster recovery sites in case of an unexpected disaster, the exchanges are now conducting the special trading on Saturday. It aims to ensure that trading activities continue without interruptions and that all data remains secure.

All securities (including those on which derivative products are available) will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent on that day. Securities already in 2 per cent or lower price band, will continue to be available in the respective bands, the NSE said.