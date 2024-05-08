BSE posted a consolidated net profit of ₹107 crore for quarter ended March, a 20 per cent jump over the year-ago period. Revenues grew 110.3 per cent to ₹544.7 crore.

The average daily turnover in equity cash segment stood at ₹6,622 crore in FY24 compared to ₹4,132 crore in the previous year. The exchange traded 11.3 billion contracts in equity derivatives segment, generating a total revenue of ₹176 crore.

Total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew by 55 per cent to reach 41.1 crore transactions during FY24 from 26.5 crore last year, with the exchange commanding a market share of 89 per cent.