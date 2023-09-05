Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd rallied 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,121.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday. The rally came a day after a subsidiary of the Chennai-based pharmaceutical company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for one of its units.

On Monday, Caplin Point announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an EIR for an injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing unit of its subsidiary, Caplin Sterlies. The company said this is the fourth USFDA audit at the site and the company has received the EIR with a satisfactory outcome.

Shares of Caplin Point opened at ₹1,075 and touched an intraday and 52-week high of ₹1,121.60 before closing at ₹1,117 on the NSE.