Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 12 April 2024
ALL UPDATES
- April 12, 2024 09:07
Share market live news: Fund houses recommendations
CLSA on PVR: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2280/sh (Positive)
GS on Credit Access: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1788/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Lupin: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1949/sh (Positive)
Macquarie on BEL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 280/sh (Positive)
Macquarie on CUMMINS: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3600/sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Larsen: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 4400/sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Carborundum: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1500/sh (Positive)
Systematix on Inox Wind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 724/sh (Positive)
JM Fin on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 260/sh (Positive)
JM Fin on Bharti Hexacom: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 790/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Entero Health: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1510/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Hindalco: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 700/sh (Positive)
GS on Syngene: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 875/Sh (Positive)
GS on Neuland Labs: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 9100/Sh (Positive)
MS on Phoenix Mills: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3000/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Siemens: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5575/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on ABB: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 6550/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on BHEL: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 200/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Thermax: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 3550/sh (Neutral)
Incred on Navin Fluorine: Downgrade to Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 4050/sh (Neutral)
Investec on Indigo: Upgrade to Add on Company, cut target price at Rs 4080/sh (Neutral)
GS on Laurus Labs: Initiate Sell on Company, target price at Rs 350/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Chola Invest: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 1000/Sh (Neutral)
- April 12, 2024 09:06
Share market live news: Vodafone FPO of ₹18000 crore opens on 18 April and closes on 22 April 24
- April 12, 2024 09:06
Market live news: Route Mobile Ltd’s open offer (tendering) closes today. Here are the details
Company: Route Mobile Ltd
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Proximus Opal
Issue of Public Announcement: 17-July-2023
Offer price ₹1,644.67 (Includes Interest of ₹18.27/-)
CMP: ₹1609.40
(%Prem.)/Disc.: 2.1%
Offer Size : ₹2698.14 Cr
Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 1.64 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26%
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITY:
Tender Start Date: 27-March-2024
Tender End Date: 12-April-2024 (Today)
Obligation Date: 26-April-2024
Settlement Date: 29-April-2024
- April 12, 2024 09:03
Share market live updates: Here’s what Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said on the impact of US inflation data on Indian markets today
Indian markets could open lower, in line with mixed Asian markets today and despite mostly higher US markets on Apr 11.
US stocks fell sharply to a lower close on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data dampened hopes that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates as early as June. With rising costs for gasoline and shelter, the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.4% last month, in line with February, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said. This put the year-on-year increase at 3.5%. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated a gain of 0.3% on the month and 3.4% year-on-year. After the report traders pulled back on rate cut bets now reflecting a roughly 17% chance the Federal Reserve will cut rates in June, down from a roughly 62% chance a week ago. They also pushed bets for a July cut closer to 41% from around 76% last week according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
- April 12, 2024 09:01
Stock market live news: Here’s what Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said on market trends
The benchmark indices witnessed buying on Wednesday as Nifty closed 92 points higher and Sensex was up by 355 points. The media, PSU bank and FMCG sectors gained over 1 per cent each, while select pharma stocks saw profit booking.
From a technical perspective, the market remained positive throughout the day after a gap-up opening. For trend-following traders, 22500/74200 can be considered as a trend-deciding level. As long as the market is not trading below the level of 22500, the upside will remain intact. However, until the markets cross 22800, they would remain in a trading range. If Nifty moves above 22800, it could quickly move towards 23000. The recommended strategy is to buy between 22650 and 22600, with a stop loss at 22480.
For the Bank Nifty, support exists at 48650 and 48500 levels. It is advisable to buy if it forms a reversal formation after hitting these levels. On the higher side, 49000 and 49200 would be immediate hurdles.
- April 12, 2024 09:00
Share market live news: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ take on PNB Housing Finance
PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) plans to transform from a prime housing financier into a lender that offers a wide bouquet of mortgage products across cohorts of product and customer profiles. In addition to its existing affordable housing loans (Roshni) vertical, it will also enter the emerging market vertical from FY25.
- PNBHF has restructured its business model and prioritized the retail segment by reducing corporate loans in the overall loan mix to ~4% in Dec’23 from ~21% in Mar’20, through down-selling, recoveries, and ARC sales.
- All the three Credit Rating Agencies (CRA) - India Ratings, ICRA and CARE - have upgraded PNBHF to AA+ within the last three months. This credit rating upgrade can help PNBHF reduce its cost of borrowings by 20-25bp.
- PNBHF has made notable enhancements to its collection framework, including the introduction of digital channels to streamline the collection process. Improvements in GS3 should sustain, and we model credit costs of ~30bp each in FY25E/FY26E. It has a written-off pool of ~₹1700 crore and ~₹500 crore in corporate and retail, respectively.
- We expect PNBHF to deliver a PAT CAGR of ~26% over FY24-26 and an RoA/RoE of 2.5%/13.0% in FY26. Reiterate BUY with a TP of ₹1,000 (based on 1.4x FY26E P/BV).
- April 12, 2024 08:58
Stock market live news: Pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“In Wednesday’s trading session, Nifty closed at 22669, marking a decline of 135 points from the previous close. Noteworthy was Sensex’s triumph, surpassing the historic 75,000 milestone, with Bank Nifty also hitting a record high at 49057. However, market sentiments were shaken by the US CPI inflation data, questioning the Fed’s rate-cut plans and prompting a bearish outlook on potential rate cuts for 2024. Despite this, hopes for robust Q4 corporate earnings and a pre-election rally remain positive catalysts, as reflected in net buying by both FIIs and DIIs. Nifty’s options data indicates a trading range of 21700-23000, with 23000 emerging as a crucial resistance zone. With India VIX favouring the bulls, strategic trades suggest buying opportunities for Nifty (22754) and Bank Nifty (48987), alongside bullish sentiments for stocks like APOLLO HOSPITALS, EICHER MOTORS, INDIGO, and BANK OF BARODA. Among these, APOLLO HOSPITALS stands out for its momentum play, offering potential targets of 6615/6721, with aggressive targets at 6875, under an intermonth strategy.”
- April 12, 2024 08:57
Share market live news: Q4 FY24 important result calendar
12 April 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
16 April 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* CRISIL Ltd.
17 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ICICI Lombard General Ins Co
* Tata Communications Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Angel One Ltd.
18 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Bajaj Auto Ltd.
* HDFC Life Ins Co Ltd.
* Infosys Ltd.
Cash Segment
* ICICI Securities Ltd.
* Mastek Ltd.
19 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* HDFC AMC Ltd.
* Wipro Ltd.
20 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* HDFC Bank Ltd.
21 April 2024
Derivative Segment
Cash Segment
* Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
23 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ICICI Prudential Life Ins Co Ltd.
* MCX India Ltd.
Cash Segment
* 360 One Wam Ltd.
* Tata Elxsi Ltd.
24 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* LTIMindtree Ltd.
* Syngene Int Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Equitas Small Fin Bank Ltd.
* Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
* Nippon Life India AMC Ltd.
* Tata Investment Corp Ltd.
25 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Bajaj Finance Ltd.
* L&T Tech Services Ltd.
* Mphasis Ltd.
* Nestle India Ltd.
* Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Cash Segment
* UTI AMC Ltd.
* Zensar Technologies Ltd.
26 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Atul Ltd.
* Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
* HCL Technologies Ltd.
* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
* Shriram Finance Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Bajaj Holdings & Inv Ltd.
* CSB Bank Ltd.
* KSB Ltd.
* Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
* Mahindra Lifespace Dev Ltd.
27 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ICICI Bank Ltd.
* IDFC First Bank Ltd.
* L&T Finance Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Craftsman Automation Ltd.
* Yes Bank Ltd.
29 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Ultratech Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Gillette India Ltd.
* KPIT Tech Ltd.
* Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
30 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Cholamandalam Inv & Fin Co
* Exide Industries Ltd.
* Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Castrol India Ltd.
* Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
* P&G Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
* Star Health & Allied Ins Co Ltd.
01 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Orient Cement Ltd.
02 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Coforge Ltd.
* Dabur India Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Blue Star Ltd.
* CIE Automotive India Ltd.
* P&G Health Ltd.
* Ugro Capital Ltd.
04 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
06 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Gujarat Gas Ltd.
07 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
* Max Financial Services Ltd.
* Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
* Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Latent View Analytics Ltd.
08 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Capri Global Capital Ltd.
* Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
09 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Asian Paints Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Computer Age Mgmt Serv Ltd.
* Rain Industries Ltd.
10 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* ABB India Ltd.
* Cipla Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.
* TCI Express Ltd.
14 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Shree Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
* BASF India Ltd.
16 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Endurance Technologies Ltd.
* Motherson Sumi Wiring India
17 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* JSW Steel Ltd.
22 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
23 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Bikaji Foods Int Ltd.
* Esab India Ltd.
24 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Bosch Ltd.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* HEG Ltd.
28 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
* Medplus Health Services Ltd.
* TTK Prestige Ltd.
- April 12, 2024 08:44
Share market live news: Recommendations by fund houses
Goldman Sachs on Custom Research & Manufacturing Services (CRO/CDMO)
Initiate Buy on Syngene, TP ₹875
Initiate Buy on Neuland , TP ₹9100
Initiate Sell on Laurus Labs , TP ₹350
GS on Syngene
Initiate Buy , TP ₹875
Barring short-term macro challenges in CY24, see multiple catalysts
(i) improving biotech funding environment,
(2) ramp-up of Mangalore API/ Stelis biologics plant in H2FY25/FY26
(3) new contract wins esp. in current anti-China environment.
While pharma R&D outsourcing TAM of $200bn is seeing healthy double-digit growth p.a, forecast India’s global market share to increase 30bps (in small molecule CDMO) & 70 bps (CRO) by FY28E in base case
GS on Neuland
Initiate Buy, TP ₹9100
Barring challenges to FY25 growth on a/c of a high base, see multiple catalysts
i)improving biotech funding environment,
2)new capacity at unit-3 coming online from FY25-end
3)commercialisation of large molecule in FY26/27
GS on Laurus Labs
Initiate Sell, TP ₹350
Risk-reward unfavourable
i)lack of catalysts for CDMO biz in CY24
2)mismatch in timelines for new capacity monetisation vs expectations
3)slower FY25 growth with risk on margin guidance vs expensive valuations
Trades @34x FY26E EPS
Nomura on Lupin
Buy Call, Target ₹1,949
Mgmt’s Comments Suggest Co Would Consolidating Its Presence Across Markets
Co To Consolidate Its Presence Through Improved Execution And Cost Control
As Per Management, Co Has Learned From Past Mistakes
Co Is Conservative On Inorganic Expansion & Would Not Pursue A Large Acquisition
Expansion In EBITDA Margin & Low Capex To Improve Free Cash Generation Over Next 2 Yrs
An Improved Balance Sheet, Earnings Could Surprise On Upside
GS on CreditAccess Grameen
Initiate Buy, Target ₹1,788
Co Has Demonstrated A Good Track Record Through The Cycles
Forecast A Healthy 21% Profit CAGR, Coverage At 15% Over FY24-FY26
Forecast A Healthy Profit CAGR On Strong Lending CAGR Of 24%
Forecast A Healthy Profit CAGR On Continued Superior Profitability With Avg RoAs Of 5.6%
Continued Superior Profitability On, Diversified Loan Book, Mkt Sh Gains From Geographies
Maintaining Competitive Edge On Ind-Leading Credit Costs & Operating Efficiency
Stock Currently Trades At 2.7x P/B & 12x P/E FY25
Jefferies on Entero Healthcare
Initiate Buy, Target ₹1,510
Co Is A Fast-Growing Healthcare Products Distributor In A Large & Fragmented Mkt
Co’s Wide Reach & Product Offering Should Lead To 20% Organic Rev CAGR For FY24-26
Co’s Strong Tech Platform, Should Lead To 20% Organic Revenue CAGR For FY24-26E
Co Should Gain From Industry Consolidation
Over FY24-26E, Est 44% Rev CAGR & 8x Rise In Adj Profit As Economies Of Scale Kick In
MS on Phoenix Mills
Overweight Call, Target ₹3,000
Co Reported 9% YoY Growth In Same Store Consumption In Q4, Up From 5% In Q3
Same Store Consumption Data Higher Than Consensus
Consensus Expressed Concerns About Decelerating Consumption Growth For Mature Malls
For Example, Palladium Mumbai Consumption Only Rose 1% YoY
Palladium Mumbai Consumption Only Rose 1% YoY Partly Due To Closure Of Lifestyle Section
Same Store Consumption, Ex-Indore Decelerated From Q3 FY24
InCred on Navin Fluorine
Upgrade To ADD, Target Cut To ₹4,080
Co’s FY24 EPS May Decline By 31% YoY, Driven Mainly By Agrochem Slowdown
Future Growth for EPS To Be Driven By Less Cyclical Pharma Products
Co Is Making Multiple Potential Intermediates For Cystic Fibrosis, Cancer & Pain Treatments
Correction In Its Stock Price Based On Cyclical Factors Is A Buying Opportunity
Macquarie on Industrials
BEL And Cummins India Are Our Preferred Picks
Target ₹280 For BEL
Target ₹3,600 For Cummins India
Outperform Call On L&T, Target ₹4,400
Outperform Call On Carborundum, Target ₹1,500
Neutral Call On ABB, Target ₹6,550
Target At ₹5,575 For Siemens
Underperform Call On BHEL, Target ₹200
Target At ₹3,550 For Thermax
India Looks Set For A Multi-Year Capex Upcycle With Multiple Themes At Play
Several Themes Are Still At Early/Mid-Cycle And Often Feed Into Each Other
Tailwinds Have Started To Bolster Order Backlogs
- April 12, 2024 08:38
Share market live news: TCS, Infosys, Wipro brace for muted show amid weak global macros, tight spends
Indian IT companies are seen signing off FY24 on a subdued note with an uncertain global macroeconomic environment dragging tech demand and client spends, analysts said, forecasting modest commentary and cautious tone by the tech pack on FY25 outlook, per a PTI report.
The grand IT earnings season opens on Friday with results of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), followed by Infosys scorecard on April 18 and Wipro on April 19. Tech Mahindra is scheduled to announce Q4 and full-year numbers on April 25, whereas HCL Technologies will declare its numbers on April 26.
Emkay in its quarterly preview recently said subpar growth should persist in Q4 as muted demand trends continue on account of weak discretionary spending and cautious behaviour by clients amid uncertain macros.
- April 12, 2024 08:24
Share market live news: JM Financial Services raised target price for Zomato to ₹260 (from ₹200)
Zomato gained 1.85% to closed at ₹197.30 on NSE on Thursday.
- April 12, 2024 08:17
Stocks in news today: Oricon Enterprises Limited
Manjushree Technopack Limited (MTL) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the plastics packaging business of Oricon Enterprises Limited for an enterprise value of ₹520 crore.
Oriental Containers is one of the largest manufacturers of plastic caps and closures and preforms (intermediate form of PET bottles largely used in beverages) in India.
The acquisition will also help augment capacity in the preforms segment, where MTL is already the market leader.
This transaction will double MTL’s current market share in the caps and closures segment, making it the market leader, with an installed capacity of nearly 1,500 crore pieces per annum. The acquisition includes two manufacturing plants in Goa and that will augment MTL’s existing production capacity.
- April 12, 2024 08:14
Share market live news: Stocks in focus today
NALCO: KABIL and CSIR-IMMT sign MoU for technical & knowledge cooperation for critical minerals.
Metropolis Healthcare: Company reported growth in overall revenue in Q4FY24 and core business revenue
Thomas Cook: Company and SOTC launch aerial spiritual tours to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.
Phoenix Mills: Company reports 27 percent growth in Q4 total consumption.
Trident: Company commissions 1.1 MWp solar power project in Budhni, Madhya Pradesh
PVR Inox: Company opens 9 screen multiplex at Forum Mall in Kochi, Kerala. PVR Inox launches 14-screen megaplex at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru
NTPC: NTPC Green picks four investment banks for proposed ₹10,000 crore IPO.
RBL Bank: Appoints former South Indian Bank MD Murali Ramakrishnan as Additional Non-Executive Director
Interglobe Aviation: Company to see inflows of $60 million as weight in MSCI is expected to increase.
Quick Heal: Company announced its membership in the US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium
Finolex Industries: CFO Niraj Kedia resigns effective June 30
Bandhan Bank: Appoints Satish Kumar as Head–Wholesale Banking w.e.f. April 10, 2024.
Wipro: Company appoints Malay Joshi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Americas 1 strategic market unit w.e.f. April 10
Utkarsh SFB: Company pays SEBI ₹1.24 crore to settle norm breach probe.
DCX Systems: Company appoints Diwakaraiah N J as CFO effective April 11
Varun Beverages: Company to invest up to 14% of equity of Huoban Energy 11 to supply solar power.
Vodafone Idea: Company to launch up to ₹18,000 crore FPO on April 18
Shalimar Paints: Company appoints C Venugopal as the Chief Operating Officer of the company.
TIPS Industries: Shareholders pass special resolution approving a proposal to buyback up to 5.95 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹625 each.
- April 12, 2024 08:11
Stocks in news today: Eicher Motors
Huemn has inked a unique collaboration with Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield - creators of iconic motorcycles - to introduce ‘A Shot of Mumbai’ - a vibrant collection of apparel and helmets inspired by the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
- April 12, 2024 08:07
Share market live news: Here’s what Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360, SEBI registered multi-asset PMS & Cat III AIF, said about market trends
The Indian stock market has been a complete outperformer since the end of October 2023 and has continued its upward journey so far in 2024, with the Sensex touching the 75,000 milestone for the first time. The optimism is fueled by factors like positive corporate earnings, sustained inflows from domestic investors, and a stable growth trajectory. However, the closing being slightly lower suggests some profit-taking and price corrections after the highs. Since October, stocks have doubled or even tripled, giving multifold returns. With valuations being overstretched, we advise investors to hold off on making investments until there has been a sizable correction in the markets.
- April 12, 2024 08:06
Market live news: Vakrangee has entered into an agreement with Global One Enterprises Pvt Ltd for offering subscription based OTT plans through Vakrangee Kendra Networks
- April 12, 2024 08:04
Stocks in news today: Time Technoplast
Time Technoplast appointed orient capital (a division of link Intime India Pvt Ltd) as the investor relations agency for providing investor relations advisory services with immediate effect.
- April 12, 2024 08:02
Stocks in news today: Shalby Ltd
Shalby Advanced Technologies Inc, USA, (step‐down subsidiary of Shalby Ltd) has incorporated its wholly‐owned subsidiary in India in the name and style of Shalby Advanced Technologies India Pvt Ltd
- April 12, 2024 07:57
Share market live news| IPO screener: Bharti Hexacom listing today
The Bharti Hexacom’s stock will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹570. The ₹4,275-crore issue came out with a price band of ₹542-570
Thanks to a strong response from institutional investors, the public issue of Bharti Hexacom was subscribed nearly 30 times. The portion allocated for QIBs was subscribed 48.57 times, while the respective quota for non-institutional investors and retail investors was subscribed 10.52 times and 2.83 times, respectively.
“While considering the current optimistic uptrend in the markets, along with healthy subscription demand from all sets of investors, we expect Bharti Hexacom to list a healthy 10-12 per cent higher to its issue price of ₹570,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, said.
- April 12, 2024 07:42
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Infosys and chip giant Intel on Wednesday announced expansion of their strategic collaboration to assist global enterprises in accelerating their AI journeys. The advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions offered as a part of this partnership will aim to help businesses become cost-effective and performance-driven while being responsible by design, according to a joint release.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Thursday said it has achieved supply of five lakh completely knocked down (CKD) kits to its major customer and two wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company. The milestone was achieved at its dedicated warehouse facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched drug-free non-invasive migraine management wearable device Nerivio in Germany through its step-down subsidiary betapharm. The launch marks the company’s entry into digital therapeutics in Europe. Nerivio is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and is CE-mark certified in Europe.
The US health regulator has pulled up Kilitch Healthcare India for manufacturing lapses, including packing drugs in insanitary conditions at its Maharashtra-based plant. In a warning letter to the company’s Managing Director Paresh Mehta, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) pointed out various lapses at the Navi-Mumbai plant which produces finished pharmaceuticals.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd has completed the sale of its entire equity stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) to Epic Concesiones Pvt Ltd., a joint venture between L&T and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) holding 51 per cent and 49 per cent shares, respectively.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the plea filed by four unit buyers of Parsvnath Landmark Developers to initiate insolvency proceedings against the subsidiary of Parsvnath Developer. The appellate tribunal upheld the orders of the Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on October 17, 2023, rejected their plea on technical grounds as the number of petitioners was only four, while the total number of allottees by Parsvnath Landmark is 488.
Uno Minda (formerly known as Minda Industries), a leading manufacturer and supplier of proprietary automotive solutions and systems to original equipment manufacturers, has marked a significant milestone with the ground-breaking ceremony for its upcoming greenfield passenger vehicle alloy wheel plant with a capacity of 120,000 wheels per month at IMT Kharkhoda, Haryana. The plant with a capital outlay of ₹542 crore will be set up in a phased manner over the next 5 years with phase-1 commissioning in Q2 FY26.
360 One WAM (formerly IIFL Wealth Management) on Wednesday divested a 5.3 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies for ₹241 crore through open market transactions. 360 One Group through its affiliates, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund Series 5, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 5 and 360 One Special Opportunities Fund Series 4 sold 21,48,841 shares or 5.3 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies through separate bulk deals on the BSE, per the data on the exchange.
Computer Age Management Service has received RBI authorisation to operate as an online payment aggregator.
Maharashtra Seamless has won order worth ₹674 crore from ONGC for supply of casing seamless pipes. Gradual dispatches of the order will be done within a period of 44 weeks, it said in a release to the exchanges.
Sequent Scientific has provided guarantee and pledged 99.99 per cent equity shares of its Indian subsidiary Alivira Animal Health Ltd. (India) and 100 per cent equity shares of its overseas subsidiary Alivira Animal Health Ltd. (Ireland) in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd. to secure a term loan facility of ₹150 crore to be availed by the Indian subsidiary and a term loan facility worth up to $25 million to be availed by the Ireland unit. Both loans will be availed from Barclays Bank Plc. The move is pursuant to its debt restructuring process and in accordance with shareholder approval obtained via postal ballot, the company said.
HFCL has issued corporate guarantees in favour of SBICap Trustee Company Ltd to secure term loans worth ₹378.02 crore for its subsidiary.
Zaggle Prepaid has entered into an agreement with Yokohama India Pvt. ltd. for its Zaggle Save offering. The contract is for a period of two years.
Cavite Biofuel Producers Inc., Philippines, a step-down subsidiary of Isgec Heavy Engineering, has commenced commercial operations at its new ethanol plant in the Philippines.
Oil India Ltd (OIL) said an incident of leakage was reported at the X-Mass Tree of well No. BGN#24 located at the Dighaltarang Tea Estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district. An internal enquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and OIL reassures that the well is in completely controlled & closed condition. An on-site assessment team of OIL is formed to assess the affected areas immediately. The OIL team is taking up measures for remediation of the affected area.
- April 12, 2024 07:18
Share market live news: Securities in F&O ban for trade (12-April-2024)
* BALRAMPUR
* EXIDE
* HINDCOPPER
* IDEA
* INDIACEM
* NALCO
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- April 12, 2024 07:08
Stock market trends on 11.04.2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 75038.15(+354.45)
* Nifty 50: 22753.80 (+111.05)
* Nifty bank: 48986.60 (+256.05)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Coal India: 456.35 (+16.50)
* BPCL: 604.75 (+19.00)
•Kotak Mahindra: 1,825.95 (+45.35)
* ITC: 436.95 (+10.60)
* Hindalco: 603.05 (+14.45)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* HDFC life: 621.50( -12.45 )
* Cipla: 1,422.95 (-27.35 )
* Divis Labs: 3,739.10 (-65.85 )
* Maruti Suzuki: 12,682.75 (-205.25)
* Shriram Finance: 2,528.05 (-22.35)
Instl. Investors EQUITY Cash Trades PROV. - 10/04/2024 (In ₹ cr)
FIIS : BUY +2,778 (13,345-10,567)
DIIS : BUY +163 (12,342-12,179)
- April 12, 2024 07:08
Stock market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 12.04.2024
J P Morgan Chase & Co (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Wells Fargo & Company (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Progressive Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
BlackRock, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Citigroup Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
State Street Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
- April 12, 2024 07:07
Share market live news: Economic Calendar – 12.04.2024
11:30 UK GDP m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.2%)
17:30 India CPI Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 5.0% versus Previous: 5.09%)
17:30 India Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 3.6% versus Previous: 3.8%)
19:30 US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 79.0 versus Previous: 79.4)
- April 12, 2024 07:04
Share market live news| Stock to buy today: NMDC Steel
The short-term outlook is bullish for NMDC Steel. The up move in the stock is gaining momentum. The stock surged over 8 per cent on Wednesday and has closed strongly. This has taken the share price well above the key intermediate resistance level of ₹63.
This level of ₹63 will now act as a good support. Moving average cross-overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case.
- April 12, 2024 07:04
Stock market live news: Uday Kotak sounds alarm bells on global economy; says US Fed may postpone rate cuts, China the ‘only wild card’
Veteran banker Uday Kotak took to platform X on Thursday to warn investors of possible global turbulence, citing several factors.
The former MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank hinted that the US Fed may postpone rate cuts to later, possibly closer to the US Presidential elections, given higher-than-expected inflation.
Kotak also spoke about the possibility of the Chinese economy imploding economically. The collapse of the property bubble has weakened the Chinese economy and deepened the unemployment crisis, leading overseas investors to pull out money from the Chinese stock market.
- April 12, 2024 06:52
Share market live news: Day trading guide for April 12, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- April 12, 2024 06:47
Stock market live news: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid negative global cues
India’s equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking negative global cues. Nifty futures at Gift City (6.42 a.m. IST) is hovering around 22,680 against Nifty futures at 22,812 on the NSE. The US March inflation data came in hotter than expected, with a 3.5% increase in consumer prices for the year to March. This has raised the probability of the US Federal Reserve maintaining a status quo in June, keeping interest rates higher for longer, and resorting to two rate cuts instead of three this year. Japanese stocks rose while Australian shares were little changed and Hong Kong equity futures fell.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- stock market
- share market
- stocks and bonds
- stocks and shares
- Stocks to Watch
- stock exchanges
- stock broking
- stock options
- stock activity
- shareholders
- futures and options
- Sensex
- Nifty
- BSE
- NSE
- commodities market
- commodity markets
- debt market and bonds
- currency trading
- economy, business and finance
- HinduRef
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.