CDSL gets nod for GIFT City branch

The Central Depository Services (India) Ltd has received an approval from market regulator SEBI for setting up its branch at the IFSC Centre at GIFT City. CDSL will be the first depository to launch its branch operations from the precincts of the IFSC in the GIFT City. Nehal Vora, MD & CEO of CDSL, said in a statement: “Adding to the list of many firsts, CDSL, besides being the first listed depository in India, would also be the first depository to set up its branch at the IFSC Centre at GIFT City... It would also enable issuers to list their issuances such as bonds and depository receipts thereby enhancing the value proposition for the IFSC Centre.”