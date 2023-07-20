Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd has announced Gaurav Mathur’s resignation as Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel in a meeting held on July 20, 2023.

The resignation will be effective July 21, 2023. The appointment of Abhay Baijal as the new Managing Director for a two-year term, from July 21, 2023, to July 20, 2025, is pending shareholder approval. The company’s share price went up by 0.21 per cent to ₹266.25 at 12:33 p.m. on the BSE.