Choice International Ltd’s shares were up by 0.83 per cent after its wholly owned subsidiary Choice Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd was chosen as the system integrator for the computerisation of primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) in Bihar, a prestigious initiative valued at Rs 50 crore.

A common software platform and data-driven insights enabled by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) underpin this digitisation effort, which covers agricultural activities, financial products, and rural industries.

Choice Consultancy’s role includes providing ground surveys, comprehensive reports, data digitisation, system integration, testing, and training, and ensuring data accuracy and security.

The shares of the company were up by 0.83 per cent to Rs 389.20 at 2.10 pm on the BSE.

