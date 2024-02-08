Choice Finserv Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary and NBFC arm of Choice International Ltd, has announced a ₹100 crore investment towards solar financing.

Aligning with the Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana, Choice Finserv Pvt Ltd (CFPL) plans to play a pivotal role in financing rooftop solar projects, it said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Arun Poddar, CEO of Choice International Ltd, said, “Choice International Limited is proud to align with the Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana and contribute to the growth of solar energy in Rajasthan.”

Vijendra Shekhawat, CEO of Choice Finserv Pvt Ltd, added, “CFPL is excited to be a key player in financing rooftop solar projects. We are committed to supporting the Government’s initiatives and providing financial solutions that empower individuals, communities, and businesses to embrace clean and sustainable energy options.”

Choice International stock traded at ₹554.95 on the BSE, up by 0.38 per cent as of 1:48 pm.