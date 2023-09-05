Cipla South Africa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla Limited, is to acquire 100 per cent of the issued shares of Actor Pharma (Pty) Limited (“Actor”) from Actor Holdings (Pty) Limited. Actor Pharma, founded in 2009, has grown to become the 5th largest privately owned OTC player in the South African private market.

Umang Vohra, Global MD & CEO of Cipla Limited, stated, “This is in line with our strategy of strengthening our OTC and wellness portfolio. We believe this is an excellent opportunity to leverage our existing marketing capabilities, unlock future growth opportunities, and optimize the performance of our pipeline”.

The shares were up by 1.34 per cent to Rs. 1255.50 on 9.43 a.m. on the BSE.