Coforge Limited’s shares were up by 0.23 per cent as the company, with Newgen Software, strengthened their collaboration to offer insurance lifecycle management solutions in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Document and Content Management (DCM) on the Low Code platform.

Newgen offers a suite of advanced solutions including the Insurance Claims Workbench, Policy Binding Solutions, and Newgen-Duck Creek, Guidewire surround proposition. Coforge brings industry expertise and a track record in delivering digital transformation solutions to global insurance entities.

Rajeev Batra, Executive Vice President, and Global Head of Insurance at Coforge, highlighted the benefits this partnership brings to insurers. “This collaboration will transform critical aspects of the insurance lifecycle, including policy underwriting, administration, and servicing. By harnessing the power of Gen AI and leveraging Newgen’s CCM and DCM capabilities, paired with Coforge’s solution capabilities, insurers can enhance the efficiency of policy issuance, accelerate decision-making in underwriting, and provide superior policy administration and servicing experiences to their customers, ushering in a new era of innovation and customer-centricity.”

The shares were up by 0.23 per cent to ₹5299.95 at 12 p.m. on the BSE.