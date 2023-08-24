Coforge Limited has introduced Coforge Quasar, a Gen AI platform for enterprise AI development.

Coforge Quasar has 100+ APIs, a modular and scalable architecture, and over 100 pre-built cognitive and generative use cases.

Enterprises can opt for a cloud-based setup or on-premise configuration.

Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director of Coforge, said, “AI, with its cognitive and generative capabilities, possesses the remarkable ability to revolutionise every facet of an organisation —customer service, operations, research, sales and marketing, finance, and human resources.”

Coforge Quasar-based solutions and accelerators are available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Coforge Quasar offers six accelerators tailored to specific AI capabilities: Quasar Document AI, Quasar Speech AI, Quasar Predict AI, Quasar Vision AI, Quasar Graph AI, and Quasar Conversational AI.

The shares of the company were up by 3.40 per cent to Rs 5,078 on the BSE.