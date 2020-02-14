Arabica prices ease

ICE arabica coffee futures were lower on Friday, giving up some ground after the prior session's sharp advance, although the market remained on track for its first weekly gain this year. May arabica coffee was down 0.4 cents, at $1.0630 per pound, at 1151 GMT in a modest setback after rising by nearly 4 per cent on Thursday.

May robusta was down $8,at $1,293 a tonne, drifting down towards a 3-1/2 month low of $1,277 set on Tuesday.

March raw sugar was up 0.04 cent, at 15.20 cents per lb. The front month rose to a 2-1/2 year high of 15.90 cents on Wednesday.