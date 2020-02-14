Commodities

Arabica prices ease

Reuters London | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

ICE arabica coffee futures were lower on Friday, giving up some ground after the prior session's sharp advance, although the market remained on track for its first weekly gain this year. May arabica coffee was down 0.4 cents, at $1.0630 per pound, at 1151 GMT in a modest setback after rising by nearly 4 per cent on Thursday.

May robusta was down $8,at $1,293 a tonne, drifting down towards a 3-1/2 month low of $1,277 set on Tuesday.

March raw sugar was up 0.04 cent, at 15.20 cents per lb. The front month rose to a 2-1/2 year high of 15.90 cents on Wednesday.

Published on February 14, 2020
coffee (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Improved buying perks up pulses