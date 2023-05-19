The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and All India Cottonseed Crushers’ Association (AICOSCA) will organise the ‘4th SEA-AICOSCA Cottonseed, Oil and Meal Conclave - 2023’ in Aurangabad of Maharashtra on July 7 and 8.

The conclave will focus on scientific processing of cottonseed, nutritional value and better usage of cottonseed cake / meal in cattle feed to achieve high milk production.

Speakers from cotton and cottonseed fraternity, scientists, and researchers will address the delegates at the conclave. The programme will also include various panel discussions, including value addition in cottonseed supply chain, and price outlook for cottonseed, oil, cake and meal.

In 2022-23, kharif crop acreage under cotton has been reported at 12.84 million hectares and production is expected to be around 315 lakh bales (170 kg per bale). Cottonseed forms two-thirds of cotton by weight.

Gujarat top consumer

According to SEA, the current production of cottonseed oil in the country is about 12 lakh tonnes (lt), next to rapeseed oil and soyabean oil. Gujarat consumes nearly 6 lt of cottonseed oil as direct cooking oil due. In other States, cottonseed oil is mainly used by bulk consumers such as food industry and hotels, restaurants and canteens for frying purpose.

The fried food prepared in cottonseed oil remains fresh for three-four weeks without turning rancid, while fried food prepared using other oils turns rancid much earlier, says a letter by SEA of India.