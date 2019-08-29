Commodities

BSE inks pact with Steel Users Federation of India for steel futures

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has signed a pact with the Steel Users Federation of India (SUFI) to work towards enlisting steel futures and help in stronger and transparent steel trade.

“BSE and SUFI will work towards enlisting steel futures in both long and flat segments. This will bring in stability, avert risks and facilitate a level-playing field to one and all players,” the bourse said in a release.

“The tie-up is a key step for moving forward, opening new avenues and opportunities for the growth of steel markets in India,” BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chouhan said. Commenting on the pact, Nikunj Turakhia, President, SUFI said: “This move brings equal chances for everyone to invest in steel futures. This much-needed public participation will enable the sector to offer increased employment opportunities as well.”

Published on August 29, 2019
futures and options
BSE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Power exchange floated by BSE, PTC, ICICI Bank to divest 60% stake