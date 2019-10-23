Cardamom traders expect better prices on assured quality

Traders are expecting a higher price realisation in cardamom auctions that will be be held in Bodi on Wednesday afternoon due to the availability of assured quality.

They pointed out that the auctioneers, South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd, is one among the major firms conducting auctions by and offering good quality seeds. This is evident from the higher arrivals for the trade as the quantity on offer was 44 tonnes.

"Since the Diwali purchase was over and the products have reached the destination, the traders are not hoping for a fluctuations in the market. Any swings in the market can be expected post Diwali," traders said.

However, the arrival for the morning auctions to be conducted by Greenhouse Auction was very low at 5000 kg.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday prices remained steady due to low demand. Of the quantity of 26 tonnes on offer, the average price realised was Rs2272.61/kg. The total quantity sold was 21 tonnes and the maximum price realised for a particular lot was Rs2631/kg.

The average price realized in the afternoon auction was Rs2241/kg. Of the 29 tonnes on offer, almost entire stock was sold. The maximum price realised was Rs2667/kg.

Pepper Trade

Pepper traders reported that 50 tonnes of black pepper has already been traded by morning in the Kochi market which was covered by Tamil Nadu based inter-state dealers. They traded the commodity which is priced between Rs290 to Rs305/kg and the average price will come around Rs300/kg.

The moisture content in the commodity was reported to be 14-14.5 per cent and the bulk density by 550 gm/litre, traders said.