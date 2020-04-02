Commodities

Commodities market closed on account of Rama Navami

Our Correspondent | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

Kottayam, April 2

The futures market remained closed on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) owing to Rama Navami. Spot rubber rates were not available following the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Published on April 02, 2020
festivals and holidays
commodities market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Coonoor tea estates commences operations