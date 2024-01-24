The growth of the commodity derivatives market hinges on the agility of policies, adherence to principles of fairness, and timely adaptations to meet the evolving needs of both the market and its investors.

Established in 2003 under the visionary guidance of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, both MCX and NCDEX have catalysed a domino effect, leading to the creation of vital infrastructure such as warehouses, cold storage facilities, quality testing mechanisms, and transportation networks. This, in turn, has significantly contributed to the country’s rural infrastructure’s overall development.

Narinder Wadhwa, National President of Commodity Participants Association of India, said over the past two decades, the country has witnessed the transformative influence of commodity markets on the national landscape.

Not only have they been instrumental in driving economic growth, but they have also become a fundamental pillar in molding the larger supporting ecosystem, he said highlighting the milestones these exchanges have achieved in the last two decades.

The prosperity of the market hinges on the agility of policies, adherence to principles of fairness, and timely adaptations of investors’ needs, he added.

CPAI has dedicated the 20-year milestone as Commodity Day for providing a platform for refining participants, addressing developmental concerns, and striving to uphold elevated market integrity, benefiting investors, businesses, and governments alike.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit