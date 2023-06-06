Crude oil traded lower on Tuesday morning as the production levels of some members of the OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, known as OPEC+, remained high despite Saudi Arabia deciding to reduce its production output.

At 9.52 am on Tuesday, August Brent oil futures were at $76.45, down by 0.34 per cent and July crude oil futures on WTI were at $71.82, down by 0.46 per cent.

June crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,944 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during initial trading against the previous close of ₹6,004, down by 1 per cent, and July futures were trading at ₹5,976 as against the previous close of ₹6,036, down by 0.99 per cent.

US data impact

Saudi Arabia’s decision to reduce production output by 1 million barrels a day from July helped boost the price of crude oil in Monday’s session.

Also read
(PIC: Canva)

Saudi Arabia output cut boosts crude oil futures

However, market analysts felt that this reduction may not impact the production of other members. Production outputs for some OPEC+ members such as Russia, Nigeria, and Angola remained high. In fact, OPEC+ allowed the United Arab Emirates to raise the production output for 2024.

Meanwhile, the US service sector activity in May remained below that of April. The non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in the US declined to 50.3 in May from 51.9 in April.

Guar gum up, cottonseed oil cake down

June zinc futures were trading at ₹209.35 on MCX against the previous close of ₹208.10, up by 0.60 per cent.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), June guar gum contracts were trading at ₹10,702 in the initial trading hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹10,654, up by 0.45 per cent.

June cottonseed oilcake futures were trading at ₹2559 on NCDEX against the previous close of ₹2575, down by 0.62 per cent.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   