Dust tea prices decline at Kochi

Tea prices declined at Kochi auctions this week, as Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation abstained from the market for the second consecutive week.

CTC dust market was lower by ₹3-₹7 and sometimes more, especially high-priced teas. The quantity offered in sale 18 was 10,26,460 kg and 83 per cent was sold. The average price realisation was down at ₹114 compared to ₹120 in the previous week.

The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said that upcountry buyers lent useful support, while the demand from Kerala Loose Tea Traders was subdued. Exporters covered only a small quantity.

In orthodox dust, the market was lower by ₹3-₹4 and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 5,000 kg and a small quantity was absorbed by exporters.

