Exports of broken rice in transit to be allowed till Sept 30

The Directorate-General of Foreign Trade has decided to extend the last date for allowing exports of certain specified consignments of broken rice to September 30, 2022, from September 15, 2022, as per an official notification.

“Export of consignments of broken rice as permissible under notification…dated September 8 2022, has been extended till September 30 2022,” the notification issued by the DGFT on Tuesday pointed out.

The notification issued on September 8 placed a prohibition on the export of broken rice from September 9 but allowed consignments of broken rice to be exported under specific conditions between September 9-15.,

Those allowed to be exported were the ones where loading of broken rice on the ship had commenced before the issue of the notification, where the shipping bill had been filed and vessels had already berthed or arrived and anchored in Indian ports and their rotation numbers allocated prior to the notification and where broken rice consignment had been handed over to the Customs before the notification and registered in their system.

With the updated notification, such consignments can now be exported till September 30 2022.