Higher volume on offer at Coonoor tea auctions

A volume of 1.54 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 12 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is 55,000 kg more than the volume offered for last week’s sale.

Of the 13.54 lakh kg offered, 12.24 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.30 lakh kg is orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 95,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 8.33 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 35,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 3.91 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 9.28 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.26 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions last week when Antony Tea Traders bought it for ₹282 a kg. In the CTC Dust auctions, Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹260. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Pinewood topped at ₹ 221 followed by Homedale Estate at ₹ 220 and another grade of Pinewood at ₹ 200.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹59-62 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹85-124 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹60-62 and for the best grades, ₹83-124.