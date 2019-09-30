Illegal duty-free imports worry edible oil mills as crushing season begins

The Solvent Processor Association of India has raised concern over illegal import of edible oil duty-free from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other SAARC countries without following the mandatory procedure.

The loss to exchequer due to the duty evasion could be over Rs 2000 crore, said the Association in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The association had informed the Ministries of Commerce, Finance and Agriculture on the illegal imports, but the imports are continuing with impunity and have increased in recent months, said the association.

Concerns ahead of crushing season

The large duty-free imports have raised industry concern, particularly when the crushing season is about to start next month.

The government had increased import duty on edible oil to protect the domestic industry. The duty-free imports are negating the advantage of customs duty increase on edible oil which was imposed to help farmers realise a remunerative price. The illegal excessive imports are not only causing customs duty evasion but also unnecessary outflow of foreign exchange, it said.

The matter has been bought to the notice of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to investigate the fraudulent imports and ensure that rules are strictly followed.

Seeking the Prime Minister's Office intervention, the association said necessary direction needs to be given to restrict duty-free imports of edible oil from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh by implementing Rules of Origin strictly and save domestic oilseed industry.

After a favourable climate condition during the crop season (that starts from October), oilseeds growing farmers in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are facing a bleak future due to incessant rain. The groundnut crop in Gujarat has been infested with white fungus due to water logging in the field. This is expected to spoil the groundnut seeds and affect the yield.

Though oilseeds sowing in kharif season 2019-20 was tad lower at 178 lakh hectares against last year's coverage of 178.17 lakh hectares, the soybean area has increased to about 113.45 lakh hectares against the normal sowing of 111.49 lakh hectares. Groundnut sowing was lower at about 39 lakh hectares, against normal 42.44 lakh hectares.

Oilseed production estimates

According to Government estimates, oilseed production is likely to be higher at 22.39 million tonnes as against 21.28 mt reported in the fourth advance estimate for 2018-19.

However, as per industry estimate, oilseed production this year is expected to be tad lower than 35 mt produced last year.

"Floods and bad weather may pull down the main soybean production to 9.2 mt from earlier estimate of 9.5 mt following the crop damage," said an industry expert at the recent Globoil Summit.

Oilseed grown in India are soybean, groundnut, sunflower, niger seed, sesame, and mustard.

Lower oilseed production and growing domestic demand are expected to boost India's edible oil imports to an all-time high of 15.9 mt against 15.4 mt logged last year. India imports crude and refined palm oils along with crude soyoil, sunflower oil, and mustard oil.