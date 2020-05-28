India’s natural rubber production rises 9.4 per cent to 7.12 lakh tonne in 2019-20

India’s natural rubber production grew 9.4 per cent to reach 7,12,000 tonne in 2019-20.
It is for the first time since 2014-15 that production has crossed 7 lakh tonnes. Rubber Board Executive Director KN Raghavan attributed it to the continuous efforts to make rubber cultivation remunerative by increasing production and productivity and reducing production cost.
The Board, he said, has been implementing several activities at the regional and field levels with the cooperation of its Rubber Producers’ Societies to increase the production and productivity of plantations. The tapped area has gone up by 40,000 hectares last fiscal. The rain-guarded area was 2.50 lakh ha in 2019-20, higher by around 40,000 ha. The plantation adoption programme also brought 4,000 ha under tapping.
Earlier, addressing the 180th meeting of the Rubber Board through video conferencing, Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, called upon the stakeholders to move together and think of ways to cope with the pandemic-led situation. The Board and stakeholders should aim to meet 75 per cent of the natural rubber demand through domestic production, he said.
Decline in consumption
According to Raghavan, rubber consumption has declined from 12,11,940 tonne in 2018-19 to 11,34,120 tonne in 2019-20 and the production-consumption gap has declined to around 4,22,000 tonne from 5,61,000 tonne. Production for 2020-21 is projected at 7,10,000 tonne, taking into consideration the crop loss owing to Covid-19.
Imports dropped by 20 per cent in 2019-20; 70 per cent of the imports were through the duty paid channel, while exports increased from 4,551 tonne in 2018-19 to 12,194 tonne in 2019-20.
Raghavan said steps have been taken to mitigate the distress situation faced by small growers owing to the lockdown. A proposal was submitted to the Centre to protect growers from the vagaries of price fluctuation through the institution of minimum import price and restriction of imports.
The Board has proposed to establish an incubation centre to develop new and innovative processes and products in collaboration with present and prospective entrepreneurs in the rubber sector. This would commence functioning soon, he added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism