A crop survey for kharif 2023 season, commissioned by Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), has estimated the all-India coverage of groundnut at 43,91,400 hectares, and groundnut production at 68.57 lakh tonnes with average yield of 1,562 kg per hectare.

IOPEPC’s groundnut crop estimates are lower than the recently released first advance estimates of the Agriculture Ministry, which pegged it at 78.3 lakh tonnes, about 8.5 per cent lower than the previous year’s final estimates of 85.6 lakh tonnes.

IOPEPC and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) had jointly commissioned the kharif groundnut crop survey to RMSI Cropalytics Pvt Ltd.

A media statement said the survey covered seven key groundnut producing states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat tops the rest with a production of 33,25,084 tonnes, amounting to around half (48 per cent) the national production. Rajasthan contributed 15,53,260 tonnes (23 per cent), followed by Madhya Pradesh at 8,37,150 tonnes (12 per cent), Uttar Pradesh at 1,89,226 tonnes (2.7 per cent), Karnataka at 1,42,723 tonnes (2.1 per cent), Maharashtra at 1,19,346 tonnes (1.7 per cent), and Andhra Pradesh at 1,13,404 tonnes (1.6 per cent). The joint contribution of other states is estimated to be 5,77,656 tonnes (8.4 per cent).

Sesame survey

IOPEPC also commissioned the kharif sesame crop survey to RMSI Cropalytic.

It estimated the all-India sesame coverage in kharif 2023 at 12,43,400 hectares, which is 7.6 per cent less compared to the previous year. It said the harvest acreage was lower in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The total production of sesame in India is estimated to be 1,70,435 tonnes, with an average yield of 238 kg per hectare. The largest estimated contribution, at 56,699 tonnes (33.3 per cent), is from Rajasthan, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 35,799 tonnes (21 per cent), Uttar Pradesh at 35,466 tonnes (20.8 per cent), and Gujarat at 17,922 tonnes (10.5 per cent).

The statement said groundnut and sesame jointly comprise more than 90 per cent of the oilseeds exports from India. Nearly 80 per cent of the national production of groundnut and 60-65 per cent of sesame come from kharif season. Hence, these two crops are the focal points of IOPEPC’s kharif oilseed crop survey, it added.