JSW Steel Q1 output jumps 65 per cent

JSW Steel has reported that its consolidated production last month was up 65 per cent to 5.07 million tonnes (mt) against 4.39 mt logged in the same period the previous year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the output is up 16 per cent. The company’s capacity utilisation at the standalone level was at 91 per cent in the June quarter due to shortage of oxygen as against 93 per cent in March quarter. The company supplied over 65,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen during the June quarter for medical purposes across India.

Read more:

Following this, the standalone production was down two per cent quarter-on-quarter while that of joint controlled companies JSW Ispat Special Products was up at 14 lakh tonnes (0.15 lt) and that of Bhushan Power and Steel was up 6.9 lt (40,000 tonnes). The company’s output in India was up 62 per cent at 4.93 mt compared to 3.07 mt year-on-year.

Read also:

More JSW Steel slaps cartel charges against US steel cos

The company plant in Ohio in the US was up at 1.4 lt (30,000 tonnes), it said.