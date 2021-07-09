Commodities

JSW Steel Q1 output jumps 65 per cent

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 09, 2021

The production is up 16 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

JSW Steel has reported that its consolidated production last month was up 65 per cent to 5.07 million tonnes (mt) against 4.39 mt logged in the same period the previous year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the output is up 16 per cent. The company’s capacity utilisation at the standalone level was at 91 per cent in the June quarter due to shortage of oxygen as against 93 per cent in March quarter. The company supplied over 65,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen during the June quarter for medical purposes across India.

Read more:

More
‘User industry concern on high steel prices unfounded’
 

Following this, the standalone production was down two per cent quarter-on-quarter while that of joint controlled companies JSW Ispat Special Products was up at 14 lakh tonnes (0.15 lt) and that of Bhushan Power and Steel was up 6.9 lt (40,000 tonnes). The company’s output in India was up 62 per cent at 4.93 mt compared to 3.07 mt year-on-year.

Read also:

More
JSW Steel slaps cartel charges against US steel cos

The company plant in Ohio in the US was up at 1.4 lt (30,000 tonnes), it said.

Published on July 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

industrial production
JSW Steel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.