Mixed trend in rubber

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Thursday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹155 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹151 by dealers.
The trend was mixed as RSS 5 declined mainly on buyer resistance, while Latex firmed up further on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector. The overall volumes were low.
In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery improved a tad to ₹157.02 (156.84) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹158.97 (159.36) per kg at Bangkok. The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) remained closed on account of Chinese New Year.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:155 (155); RSS 5: 150 (151); ISNR 20: 141 (141) and Latex (60% drc): 111.50 (111).
