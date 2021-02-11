Commodities

Mixed trend in rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Thursday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹155 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹151 by dealers.

The trend was mixed as RSS 5 declined mainly on buyer resistance, while Latex firmed up further on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector. The overall volumes were low.

In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery improved a tad to ₹157.02 (156.84) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹158.97 (159.36) per kg at Bangkok. The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) remained closed on account of Chinese New Year.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:155 (155); RSS 5: 150 (151); ISNR 20: 141 (141) and Latex (60% drc): 111.50 (111).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 11, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.