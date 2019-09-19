Mixed trend in spot Rubber

Spot rubber lost further on Thursday. RSS4 declined to ₹129.00 (₹130.00) and ₹130.00 (₹131.00) per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed as Latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions.

The October futures surrendered to ₹124.79 (₹126.84) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹109.37 (₹109.65) per kg at Bangkok. Its September futures slid to ₹112.31 (₹112.57) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS-4: ₹129.00 (₹130.00); RSS-5: ₹126.00 (₹127.00); ISNR 20: ₹108.00 (₹109.00) and Latex (60% drc): ₹104.50 (₹104.50)