Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a unit of the Vedanta group company in zinc-lead-silver business, has become the third largest silver producer globally, the World Silver Survey 2024 said.

The survey, brought out by the New York-based The Silver Institute, said the company’s Sindesar Khurd Mine was now the world’s second largest silver-producing mine, moving up from last year’s fourth position.

Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said, “the company’s record silver production of 746 tonnes paves the way for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Hindustan Zinc’s production growth of 5 per cent year-on-year is attributed to increased ore production and enhanced grades, reinforcing its status as a key player in the global silver market.”

In delivery list

The company achieved this feat using innovative technologies and sustainable mining practices, which helped it in optimising the production process while reducing the environmental impact.

Additionally, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has recognised HZL’s Pantnagar silver refinery and it has been included in the London good delivery list.