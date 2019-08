Sugar prices at Vashi market extended gain by ₹15-20 and ruled flat at naka and mill level on Monday. On Saturday15-16 mills sold 44,000-45,000 bags ₹3,130-3,180 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,180-3,260 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,242-3,282 and M-grade ₹3,266-3,402. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,250 and M-grade ₹3,250-3,350.