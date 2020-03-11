Pulses in bear grip

Barring tur, most of the pulse seeds and pulses at the mandis in Indore traded low on weak demand and rise in arrival of new crop. Tur (Maharashtra) was being quoted at ₹5,050-5,100 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,600-4,800. Tur is ruling ₹100 a quintal higher. Tur dal (sawa no.) fetched ₹6,300-6,400, tur dal (full) ₹6,500-6,600, while tur marka went for ₹7,000-7,100. Moong (bold) was at ₹7,600-7,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-6,800. Moong dal (medium) went for ₹8,600-8,700 and moong dal (bold) was at ₹8,800-8,900, while moong mongar ruled at ₹9,300-9,400. Urad and its dal also traded low with urad (bold) at ₹6,600-6,700, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,000 a quintal.