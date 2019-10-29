Commodities

Record lowest turmeric arrival

Updated on October 29, 2019

The arrival of turmeric for sale was very low on Tuesday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,389-7,275 a quintal, while the root variety sold at ₹5,099-6,257a quintal. Only 83 bags arrived for sale of which 82 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,014-7,019a quintal, while the root variety sold at ₹5,056- 6214a quintal. Of 134 bags of turmeric that arrived for sale, 113 were sold.

