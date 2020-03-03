Commodities

SEBI revises compensation, penalty norms for commodity derivatives

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

 

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday revised norms of compensation and penalty applicable on termination of contracts under the regaining matched book regulations for commodity derivatives segment.

The regulator in September 2016 came out with risk-mitigating tools, christened regaining matched book rule, for the commodity market.

Revision on feedback

A Sebi circular on Tuesday said that the norms related to compensation and penalty applicable on tear-up of positions have been revised following feedback from Clearing Corporations and stakeholders.

The revised norms call for voluntary tear-up at last mark-to-market price along with compensation equal to 10 per cent of last mark-to-market price and penalty equal to 1 per cent of last mark-to-market price.

Similarly, partial tear-up (pro-rata against members/clients having opposite positions) would be at last mark-to-market price along with compensation equal to 8 per cent of last mark-to-market price and penalty equal to 1 per cent of last mark-to-market price (to be credited to SGF).

Earlier conditions were voluntary tear-up at last mark-to-market price along with compensation (percentage of last mark-to-market price equal to twice the daily price limit) and penalty (5 per cent, to be credited to SGF); Partial tear-up (pro-rata against members/clients having opposite positions) at last markto-market price along with compensation (%age of last mark-to-market price equal to thrice the daily price limit) and penalty (5 per cent, to be credited to SGF).

Other provisions stay

The circular mentioned that other provisions with regard to regaining of the matched book prescribed by Sebi in September 2016, will continue to prevail.

“Based on the experience gained with regard to the implementation of these norms and the feedback from Clearing Corporations (CCs) and other stakeholders, it has been decided to revise the alternatives ...in terms of compensation and penalty applicable on tear-up of positions,” the circular stated.

For timely and error free execution, CCs have been asked to have an automated system to implement all such tools, it added.

commodity markets
SEBI
