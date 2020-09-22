Commodities

Selling pressure dissolves sugar

Updated on September 22, 2020

Weak trend was witnessed in the Vashi spot sugar market on Tuesday on higher resale at naka level. Producers sold the old fair quality stocks at ₹10 discount. Prices at naka level dropped by ₹15 a quintal.

Ready spot and mill tender rates remained unchanged. Mills’ continuous supply due to heavy stocks kept the activities normal and need-based. Morale was weak, said sources.

Arrivals were about 45-46 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at 44-45 loads. At Vashi, inventory was about 95-100 truck loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Monday evening, 20 mills sold about 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,240-3,310 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,280-3,352 and M-grade 3,386-3,502. Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,245-3,295 and M-grade 3,345-3,395.

