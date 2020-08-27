Soya oil in bull grip

Despite weak demand, strong global cues and report of damage to soyabean crops on account of recent heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh lifted soya oil in Indore with soya refined here today rising to ₹870-72 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹810-15.

Amongst plants, soya refined (Keshav & Vippy) were quoted at ₹772 each, Bajrang - ₹873, Prakash/Shaan - ₹870 each, Ruchi - ₹872-75, Avi Ujjain - Rs 873, Ambuja - ₹875-80, Ambika (Kala pipal) - ₹875, MS Pachore - ₹865, Dhanuka (Neemuch) - ₹860, while MS Solvex Neemuch was quoted at ₹859 for 10 kg, respectively.

Fear of crop damage also lifted plant deliveries of soyabean with Prestige plant’s rates at ₹3,975 a quintal, Mahakali - ₹3,975 (up ₹75), Itarsi/Khandwa - ₹4,000 (+ 75) each, Prakash - ₹4,020 (+Rs 80), while RH Shivni soyabean plant rate was at ₹4,000 a quintal, respectively.

Groundnut oil (Indore) was also quoted higher at ₹1,250-70, Groundnut oil (Bombay) at ₹1,260, while groundnut oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹1,225. Cotton oil (Gujarat) was at ₹850. Palm oil (Indore) today was quoted at ₹870-72, while palm oil (Bombay) ruled at ₹830.

Amidst weak availability, mustard seeds (Nimar) today was quoted higher at ₹4,650-75 a quintal. Arrival of mustard seeds across the country today declined to 55,000 bags. Uttar Pradesh led the arrival with 15,000 bags, followed by MP - 10,000 bags, Gujarat and Haryana/Punjab - 5,000 bags each, while 20,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.