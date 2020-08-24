Mixed trend in soya complex

Amidst scattered buying support and weak global cues, soya oil ruled stable with soya refined being quoted at ₹855-58 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹810-15. Weak availability of soya seeds with crushers perked up soya oil rates with soya refined (Keshav) at ₹863, soya refined (Bajrang) ₹862, Prakash ₹860, Avi Ujjain ₹865.

Soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹860, soya refined Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹855, (Dhanuka) ₹855, soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ₹865, Khandwa ₹865, Bansal ₹863, while soya refined Nimbhara was quoted at ₹860 for 10 kg, respectively.

Amidst weak availability, plant deliveries of soyabean were higher at ₹3,875-3,900 a quintal. Soyabean was quoted at ₹3,750-3,850 a quintal on poor arrivals. Soyameal ruled stable at ₹32,000 a tonne.