Spot rubber declines

Spot rubber declined on Monday. The wide gap between the spot and futures prices and the absence of genuine buyers kept the commodity under pressure during the day. RSS 4 weakened to ₹136 (137) a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The volumes were dull. October futures lost further to ₹127.32 (129.93) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹109.23 (109.63) per kg at Bangkok. Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) : RSS-4: 136 (137); RSS-5: 131 (132); ISNR 20: 111 (112) and Latex (60% drc): 106.75 (106.75).