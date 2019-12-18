Commodities

Spot rubber ends lower

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

Spot rubber finished lower on Wednesday. RSS 4 slid to Rs.132.00 (132.50) per kg as reported by the traders . The grade closed unchanged at Rs.128.50 and Rs.132.50 per kg respectively, according to Dealers and the Rubber Board . The market opened steady but lost the initial strength later in the absence of follow-up buying possibly tracking the weakness in domestic futures and global trendsetters.

In futures, the January contracts declined to Rs. 133.91 (136.00), February to Rs. 135.90 (137.97) and March to Rs. 138.08 (141.00) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) dropped to Rs. 115.85 (115.98) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures weakened to Rs. 113.71 (113.87) while the January futures improved to Rs. 114.29 (114.00) and February to Rs. 117.08 (116.85) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 132.00 (132.50)

RSS-5: 128.50 (128.50)

ISNR 20: 116.50 (117.00)

and Latex (60% drc): 89.50 (90.50)

Published on December 18, 2019
Kerala
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pulses stable at Indore markets