Spot rubber remains neutral

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Monday. RSS 4 closed steady at ₹130.00 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹126.00as per the dealers. The market seemed to be suffering from an acute shortage of the raw material but the absence of genuine buyers kept it under pressure during the day. Meanwhile the trend was partially mixed as RSS 5 improved marginally on enquiries from the non tyre sector.

April futures declined to ₹128.03 (130.94) and May to ₹130.01 (132.71)on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). April contracts were down by 2.32 % with a volume of 649 lots and total trade value of 839.30 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹112.18 (112.35) per kg at Bangkok.March futures improved to ₹108.37 (104.73), April to ₹111.53 (110.85) and May to ₹111.59 (110.99)on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 130 (130); RSS-5: 125.50 (125); ISNR 20: 115.50 (115.50) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).

