Spot rubber remains neutral

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Monday. RSS 4 closed steady at ₹130.00 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹126.00as per the dealers. The market seemed to be suffering from an acute shortage of the raw material but the absence of genuine buyers kept it under pressure during the day. Meanwhile the trend was partially mixed as RSS 5 improved marginally on enquiries from the non tyre sector.
April futures declined to ₹128.03 (130.94) and May to ₹130.01 (132.71)on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). April contracts were down by 2.32 % with a volume of 649 lots and total trade value of 839.30 Lakhs.
RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹112.18 (112.35) per kg at Bangkok.March futures improved to ₹108.37 (104.73), April to ₹111.53 (110.85) and May to ₹111.59 (110.99)on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 130 (130); RSS-5: 125.50 (125); ISNR 20: 115.50 (115.50) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Prayaan Capital believes in being a continuous part of its customers’ journey
Northern Arc Investments has achieved first close of its latest fund, Northern Arc India Impact Fund. This is ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...