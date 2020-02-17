Commodities

Sugar prices decline

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi declined for fair quality and stayed unchanged for fine-bold variety on Monday. Mill tender and naka rates remained range-bound. Inventory stock burden continue to weigh on producers, forcing them to sell prevailing rates.

Freight rates were steady at ₹75-100 per quintal. Inventory at Vashi was estimated at 110-115 truck loads. Market remained steady on need base-limited demand and volumes said sources.

On Saturday, only 14-15 mills offered tenders and sold about 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. Arrivals at Vashi were 60-62 truckloads and local dispatches were at same level.

Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,212-3,400 and M-grade ₹3,342-3,602.

Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,215-3,295 and M- grade ₹3,285-3,485.

Published on February 17, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand