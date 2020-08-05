Tur prices firm up by Rs 100 in Indore's mandis

Weak availability of imported stock has perked up tur by Rs 100 in the Indore mandis in the past one week, with tur (Maharashtra) being quoted at Rs 5,850-Rs 5,900 a quintal, tur (Karnataka) ruling at Rs 6,000, and tur (Nimari) quoting at Rs 5,000-Rs 5,500 a quintal respectively.

Tur dal (sawa no.) ruled at Rs 7,000-Rs 7,100 today, tur dal (full) at Rs 7,200-Rs 7,300, while tur marka was quoted at Rs 7,600-Rs 7,700 a quintal respectively. Urad also gained Rs 100 in the past one week on improved buying support at lower rates, with urad (bold) being quoted at Rs 6,200-Rs 6,400 a quintal. Urad dal (bold) was quoted at Rs 8,200-Rs 8,500, while urad monger ruled at Rs 8,500-Rs 11,000 a quintal, respectively.

Moong and its dal ruled stable on subdued demand, with moong (bold) being quoted at Rs 6,300-Rs 6,500 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at Rs 5,000-Rs 5,700. Moong dal (bold) was quoted at Rs 8,400-Rs 9,000, while moong mongar ruled at Rs 9,500-Rs 10,500 a quintal, respectively.