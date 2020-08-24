Turmeric: Arrivals down, prices up

Spot prices of turmeric registered an increase at the markets in Erode as arrivals declined.

“The arrival was too low at 1,256 bags and on average 60 per cent stocks were sold. 100 per cent sale was reported at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society and 38 per cent sale was recorded at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard. Few bags of good quality turmeric among the medium variety turmeric arrived at all the three markets on Monday and such bags fetched increased price,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,119-6,199 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,691-5,429. Of the arrival of 601 bags, 231 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,103-6,039 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,755-5,469. Of the 265 bags placed for sale, 180 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,000-5,659 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,899-5,499. All the 390 bags were sold.