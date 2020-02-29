Two-day India Rubber Meet at Mamallapuram ends

The two-day rubber stakeholders meet, India Rubber Meet (IRM), held at Mamallapuram, Tamilnadu, came to a close today. K. M. Mammen, Chairman, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association and Chairman and Managing Director of MRF Ltd., inaugurated the Meet on 28th February, 2020.

He said that resilience is the very character of rubber and the sector is sure to regain its past glory, surviving the obstacles of the present recessionary trends as well as climatic variations. He also said that arrangements should be made to build up a strategic reserve of natural rubber, that can meet about a month's requirement.

Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Rubber Board, was the Guest of Honour in the inaugural function. In his welome address K. N. Raghavan IRS, Executive Director, Rubber Board and Chairman of Organising Committee, IRM 2020, said that IRM has already been branded as one of the major rubber events at international level, bringing all the stakeholders of Indian rubber sector on a single platform, along with world-renowned experts, for valuable interactions and fruitful networking.

The thematic address was delivered by Tom K. Thomas, Executive Director (Technology & Projects), CEAT Ltd., Mumbai. There were three sessions on the first day.

The special session on `Sharing of Innovation Experience' was characterised by 11 presentations from various rubber sectors. The session on economic outlook on second day was handled by Patrick Yeo, Director (Global Sales, Singapore), and Padma Raghunathan, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Chennai. The talks were followed by panel discussions.

K. N. Raghavan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, declared that the next edition of India Rubber Meet is proposed to be held in Kochi in February 2022.

Vinod Simon (Chairman, Rubber Skill Development Council), Vice - Chairman, Organizing Committee, IRM 2020, proposed a vote of thanks.