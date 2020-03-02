Weak demand dips soya oil

Despite improved global cues, both soya oil and soyabean traded low on weak physical demand with soya refined declining to ₹795-800 for 10 kg on Monday, while soya solvent ruled at ₹745-50 for 10 kg. Soyabean also traded low at ₹3,750-3,850 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,850-3,950. Soya DOC ruled steady at ₹31,000-31,500 a tonne on subdued domestic demand.