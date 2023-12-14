Cosmo First Ltd’s shares were up by 0.85 per cent after the company introduced Metalised Electrical Grade BOPP films specifically designed for capacitor manufacturing. These films are intended for applications across electronics appliances, industrial equipment, power electronics, automobiles, electric vehicles, renewable power systems, and more. The newly launched metalized capacitor grade films will be produced under controlled clean room conditions, featuring micro slitting capabilities and thickness variations ranging from 2.5 microns to 12 microns.

Commenting on the launch, Kulbhushan Mallik, Global Business Head at Cosmo Films, highlighted their commitment to innovation and sustainability. The launch coincides with the Government’s emphasis on self-reliance through initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, particularly focusing on boosting electronics manufacturing and exports. The company reported that capacitors, crucial components within the electronics ecosystem, contribute to this initiative.

Currently, there’s an import of these electrical-grade capacitor films from countries like China. With a growing demand for high-quality capacitor-grade films, there exists potential in both domestic and international markets. The initial installed capacity for these Metalized Films stands at around 750 MT per annum. Cosmo Films aims to further scale up this product category in the future to meet the increasing market demand.

The shares rose 0.85 per cent to ₹619.95 at 10.58 am on the BSE.