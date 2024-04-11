Larsen & Toubro Ltd has completed the sale of its entire equity stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) to Epic Concesiones Pvt Ltd., a joint venture between L&T and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) holding 51 per cent and 49 per cent shares, respectively.

According to the stock exchange filing, L&T IDPL and its subsidiaries have ceased to be subsidiaries of the company.

The list of subsidiaries of L&T IDPL:

Ahmedabad-Maliya Tollway Limited

L&T Deccan Tollways Limited

L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited

L&T Rajkot-Vadinar Tollway Limited

L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham Tollway Limited

L&T Sambalpur Rourkela Tollway Limited

L&T Transportation Infrastructure Limited

L&T-Chennai Tada Tollway Limited

Panipat Elevated Corridor Limited

PNG Tollway Limited

Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Limited

Kudgi Transmission Limited

Watrak Infrastructure Private Limited; and

Rewin Infrastructure Limited

D K Sen, Advisor to CMD & Head - Development Projects, said, “The transaction is the culmination of a long journey for L&T that started in early 2000s in the Developmental Projects business and I have no doubt that the portfolio of good quality assets and team of IDPL will add value to Infrastructure Yield Strategy of Edelweiss Alternatives platform going forward. I would also like to thank the concession authorities and lenders to IDPL for their valuable support for to this divestment.”

The stock closed at ₹3,758.80 on the NSE on Wednesday’s trade, down by 0.70 per cent. The market is closed on April 11, 2024, Thursday, on account of Ramzan Id.