CreditAccess Grameen Limited was honored with the ‘Microfinance Organisation of the Year Award’ in the large category. The company reported the recognition, presented by ACCESS Development Services at the Global Inclusive Finance Awards 2023 in New Delhi, marks the fourth time the company has received this accolade.

The company’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable financial solutions to millions of women borrowers over the past 25 years was highlighted, emphasizing its dedication to client protection, responsible lending practices, and governance standards.

The company expressed gratitude to the 4.6 million women entrepreneurs who have been an integral part of the company’s success.

The shares were up by 0.51 per cent to Rs 1772.15 at 10.45 am on the BSE.