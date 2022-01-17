Data Patterns stocks rally over 7 per cent

Shares of Chennai-based Data Patterns (India) soared over 7 per cent in early trade on Monday. As of 12 pm, stocks of the vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider were trading at Rs 792 apiece on the NSE, up by 7.23 per cent from its previous close of Rs 738.60 per share. It touched an intra-day high of Rs 801.90 apiece.

Data Patterns (India) made a stellar market debut on December 24, listing at Rs 856.05 per share on the NSE, at a premium of 46 per cent over its issue price of Rs 585 per share. On listing day, the stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 864 per share. However, the stock price fell soon after the listing amid an intense sell-off in the overall market due to a rising number of Omicron variant cases, a sell-off by foreign investors and muted global cues.

The stock touched an intra-day low of Rs 702 per share on the NSE on December 28.