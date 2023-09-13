Datamatics Global Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.87 per cent after the company, unveiled FINATO, an advanced digital suite powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, analytics, and mobility. This innovative platform represents a significant upgrade for all of Datamatics’ Finance and Accounting (F&A) customers, replacing the existing iPM platform.

FINATO offers a unified solution with modules spanning Procure to Pay (P2P), Order to Cash (O2C), Record to Report (R2R), Travel and Expense (T&E), Contract Management, and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A). It is meticulously designed to meet the evolving demands of finance transformation over the next decade, aligning seamlessly with Datamatics’ ‘Deep in Digital’ brand promise.

Delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, FINATO demonstrates scalability by handling growing transaction volumes. It adeptly manages diverse currencies and languages while remaining adaptable to regulatory changes. The platform’s core strength lies in intelligent automation and smart workflows, enabling seamless processing and heightening operational efficiency and precision.

The shares were up by 1.87 per cent to Rs. 564.30 at 11.56 a.m. on the BSE.